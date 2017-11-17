Search

Police appeal after burglary at Matlock chip shop

Call police on 101 if you have any information.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at a Matlock chip shop.

Cash was stolen from Matlock Green Fish Bar during a break-in that occurred sometime between 10.10pm on Wednesday October 15 and 10.05am on Thursday October 16 after entry was gained by forcing a window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 2537 Palethorpe on 101 quoting reference number 17000498150 or send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.