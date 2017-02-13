Police appeal after sheep are stolen from two Derbyshire farms

Police are appealing for information after sheep and lambs were stolen from two farms in the Derbyshire Dales.

Sometime between Wednesday February 1 and Tuesday February 7, 24 lambs with blue markings were stolen from a field off Johnson Lane in Sheldon (incident number 17000056666).

And during the same time frame, six Dorset Cross yews and five lambs were also stolen from a field off Back Lane in Biggin. The lambs are also believed to have been sprayed blue (incident number 17000054467).

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area, or who know the whereabouts of the livestock, is asked to contact PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101, quoting the occurrence number stated above.

You can also send him a message online using the Contact Us section of the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

To report a crime anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.