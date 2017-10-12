WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Badger found shot

A badger has died after it was found shot on the High Peak Trail.

The RSPCA were called by a member of the public who had seen the injured badger.

X-Ray badger found shot Credit: RSPCA and Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer

They reported that is was ‘alive but seems to have been shot.’

An inspector from the animal charity managed to find the badger near Brassington yesterday (Wednesday, October 11).

Derbyshire Constabulary were also called about the incident.

A Derbyshire Constabulary Wildlife Officer said: “We didn’t have an exact location but the RSPCA managed to locate the animal.

“At this time it was still alive and taken to a Vet at Ashbourne.

“Unfortunately on the way to the vets the Badger died from its injuries.

“An x-ray was carried out on the animal and it was clear that it had been shot.

“One single entry and exit wound.”

Anyone with information about who might have shot this badger please call 101 and quote Occurrence number 17000438361 and ask to speak to Pc 2581 or call the RSPCA or Crimestoppers.