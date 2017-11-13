Woman who violently assaulted teenage girl with bottle in Derbyshire is jailed

A woman who violently assaulted a teenage girl with a bottle - leaving her with life-changing injuries - has been jailed.

Ashleigh Slack, of Lime Grove, Darley Dale, was jailed for seven and a half years at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

The offences took place on Friday September 29, when Slack attacked the girl with a wine bottle, causing life-changing injuries. Moments later she also assaulted another 16-year-old girl, causing minor injuries.

Both assaults happened at Dene Fields Recreation Ground on Lime Tree Road, Darley Dale.

Detective Constable, Gary Thomas said: “This was a particularly vicious assault on a young girl and the level of force used was sickening. It has left the victim scarred for life.

“I want the public to know that we will do everything in our power to bring people like this to justice. The sentence handed down by the courts should act as deterrent to people who commit such a crime whilst intoxicated. This shows that the courts will not accept alcohol as some form of mitigation.”