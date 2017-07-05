Cycling actors pedal Shakespeare in Chesterfield

The Handlebards are troupes of cycling actors who carry set, props and costume to perform energetic and chaotic Shakespeare plays across the globe. Four girls will be pedalling As You Like It at Monkey Park, Chester Street, Brampton, on July 16 at 7pm.

This is a story about Rosalind and Orlando who have been forced into exile in the Forest of Arden. As lovers, they become entangled in a game of lust, love and mistaken identity.

Doors open at 6.30pm for picnics.

Catch this pay what you can performance where a donation of £10 is suggested but all donations will be accepted. For more details, visit www. handlebards.com/tickets/as-you-like-it-monkey-park Photo by Rah Petherbridge