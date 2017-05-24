Cycling fan Andrew Ferrill gets the summer biking bug with Aldi

It is summer and as a keen cyclist Johnston Press’ Media and Marketing Consultant Andrew Ferrill could not wait for Aldi’s new cycling range to hit the stores and go online.

There is everything you need, says Andrew, including Aldi’s Softshell Cycling Jacket at £16.99 which is great now the warmer weather is here but we all know the weather can be changeable, so the Lightweight 2.5 Layer Cycling Jacket at £19.99 boasts a breathable, wind and waterproof shell is perfect for protecting riders from wind and rain though I am hoping the snow holds off.

Aldi launches its summer cycle kit range to rave reviews.

For the more professional cyclists, according to Andrew, Aldi’s Mens and Ladies Cycling Bib Shorts at £12.99 and Cycling Shorts at £7.99 are sure to keep riders comfortable during long rides considering they come complete with a Dolomiti gel seat pad and reflective detail.

They look fantastic, says Andrew, when coupled with Aldi’s Cycling Jersey at £7.99 available in blue and red colour varieties for men and berry for women. The Bike and Sports Rucksacks at £15.99 are available in two different sizes with a built in drinking system and waterproof zips - perfect for carrying all the essentials needed for a long day on the road.

Speaking of essentials, Andrew highlights the Cycling Gloves at £3.99 which have breathable vents and a gel-padded palm to increase grip on handlebars and Aldi’s Ergonomic Cycling Socks at £2.99 cushion the heel and toe with forefoot padding keep feet comfortable.

From a safety aspect, Aldi also has you covered with Child and Adult Helmets at £9.99 and there are integrated LED lights, safety reflectors, removable visors and cushions to keep everyone safe during family rides. And the Rechargeable Bike Light Set at £9.99) ensures you will be seen during night time rides.

And finally, if you’re allowed to work on your bike indoors, the Premium Floor Pump is available at £14.99 with a choice of carpet or rubber options, allowing cyclists to pump up their tyres. In addition, this Bike Mat at £9.99 can provide bikes with a parking space inside the house without ruining the carpet.

Aldi’s cycle kit range was launched on May 21 and gets the thumbs up from Andrew for providing everything you need to keep you kitted out during the warmer months.