‘Dangerous’ ninja star confiscated from Derbyshire children

A ninja star has been handed in to Derbyshire Constabulary after it was confiscated from a group of children.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “A member of the public has handed in the pictured item and reported that he confiscated it from a group of children in the Mersey Bank Road area of Hadfield.

“Known as a ‘Ninja Star’, we have serious concerns about such a dangerous item reportedly being in the possession of children and are investigating the situation further.”

The Safer Neighbourhood Team will be offering safety advice in local schools.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Nicola Bateman on 101 quoting reference number 17000446889.