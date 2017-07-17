Darley Dale residents look to block housing development

Darley Dale residents have mobilised an action group to fight plans for a 126-home development they say would violate building restrictions.

The proposals for land off Dale Road South were submitted to Derbyshire Dales District Council in June by developer Persimmon Homes.

While neighbours have been aware of the landowner’s wish to build on the land for some time, they were shocked by the detail of the plans.

Around 35 households on Station Road, which runs along the boundary of the site, have now grouped together to voice their opposition.

Spokesman David Bloxam, 43, said: “The landowner has tried and failed to get permission before, so we weren’t surprised, but we weren’t happy looking at the application.”

The group’s concerns, range from the personal to the social and environmental.

The current plans would impinge upon right of access to the rear of their properties, and the proposed homes may eventually overshadow them.

David said: “It also means the erosion of the green corridor between Matlock and Darley Dale, the designs are out of character - there’s no brick houses around here - and the density goes against current planning policy.

“There’s a lack of infrastructure to cope with any influx too - schools and doctors - and it would mean more traffic on the A6 which is already congested with hauliers and poses safety issues.”

The group have submitted 39 objections to the plans so far, and hope more residents will support them.

The plans will be debated at a meeting of Darley Dale Town Council on Thursday, July 20.

Under the town’s Local Plan, any developer must consult with residents prior to submitting an application, which did not happen.

David said: “The general direction among councillors is to oppose the plans. We feel we’ve got good grounds, there’s precedent in the area for plans being turned down.”

For more details about the action group, see www.fb.me/DDDActionGroup.

To view the plans in full, go to http://bit.ly/2tZAZJR.