Dates for Olympic and Paralympic parades announced

The dates for the parades to celebrate our Olympic and Paralympic heroes have been confirmed.

A parade will take place in Manchester on Monday October 17, followed by a second event in London the following day.

Prime Minister Theresa May announced in August that a parade would be held in Manchester once the Olympic and Paralympic athletes returned from Rio.

People attending the parades will be able to show their appreciation for all the athletes involved in the 2016 Olympics and Paralympics.

Full details of the parades, including the timings, have not yet been announced.