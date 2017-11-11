Deadline looming to have YOUR say on council budget

The deadline is looming for people to have their say on how Derbyshire County Council should budget its money next year.

For 2018/2019, the county council’s savings target is £22m and council chiefs say they have already identified £15m towards this target.

A spokesman for the county council said: “We want to make sure the decisions we make when setting our budget for next year -2018-19 - are the right ones. And we need your help.

“We want to know your views on how we should spend your money, which services are important to you and which services you’d spend more or less on if you held the purse strings.

“We’re also asking what you think about the amount of council tax you pay. Last year we raised council tax by 3.99%, which included an extra 2% specifically to fund and protect some adult care services for older and vulnerable people. This is in line with guidance from central Government. We’re proposing to do this again for 2018-19 – costing the average council tax payer an extra 72p per week.”

People who take part in the county council’s survey could win £100 of Amazon vouchers.

The deadline is tomorrow (Sunday, November 12).

Complete the survey here