Motorists are being warned of delays after a collision on the A38.

Highways England has tweeted: "A38 is currently blocked northbound within the #B600 junction at #Alfreton due to a collision. Traffic diverted via exit & entry slips."

Police said the crash, which occurred at around 2.30pm, involved two vans and a lorry. The vehicles have now been recovered and officers are in the process of clearing the debris on the road.

No-one was seriously injured, police said.