Derbyshire choir sing on live BGT semi-final

A choir from the High Peak sang live on national television in London for the Britain’s Got Talent semi-final.

Perfect Pitch sang their version of Friend Like Me from the Disney film Aladdin to Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and the studio audience but it was not enough to secure a place in the final.

Perfect pitch choir meet Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams

Choir director Emma Hopkins from Tideswell said: “To me is doesn’t matter we didn’t get through to the final all the kids had an amazing experience and one which will stay with them forever.

“I told them before we went on to enjoy the moment because when it’s gone it’s gone and they were beaming when they came off and that’s what really matters.”

The singers, aged between eight and 14, come from Buxton, Bakewell and others travel from Sheffield to perform in the group and arrived in the capital on Friday for rehearsals.

Emma said: “There were cameras whizzing around and we all had hair and makeup done - it was such wonderful experience for them and they met the judges as well as Ant and Dec who were so lovely.

“They did all they could to make the children feel relaxed and comfortable and were happy to pose for pictures too which was great.

“It doesn’t matter we didn’t win we went to enjoy ourselves and we really did.”