Derbyshire County Council chiefs join fight against scams

Council chiefs have backed a campaign to raise awareness of scams, which cost vulnerable victims across the county around £1million last year.

Derbyshire County Council’s health chief Councillor Carol Hart and adult care chief Councillor Jean Wharmby have signed up to be ‘scambassadors’ for the Friends Against Scams campaign, which aims to raise awareness of the harm scams can cause.

In Derbyshire there were more than 250 reported victims last year, with the county council’s trading standards team estimating those residents lost more than £1m in total.

Councillor Carol Hart said: “Combatting scams is a top priority for us as the damage they do, financially and emotionally, can be devastating to victims.

“Trading standards officers work tirelessly to highlight scams as well as trying to stop them at source, and I’m proud to be a ‘scambassador’.

“I want scammers to know that we take this very seriously and we will take action against them.”

The two councillors will join a host of other community leaders across the country to help raise awareness of a variety of scams and help to protect and prevent people from becoming victims of fraud and financial abuse.

Councillor Jean Wharmby said: “We know that older and vulnerable people are the main target for scammers and that’s why I’ve signed up to be a ‘scambassador’.”

To get advice and report scams people can contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 08454 040506 or visit the website www.adviceguide.org.uk