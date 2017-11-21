Derbyshire Dales council extend free car parking for Christmas period

Derbyshire Dales District Council is encouraging people to shop locally this Christmas, by once again giving them the gift of free parking.

In a now annual tradition, councillors hope the scheme will offer convenience to shoppers and a vital boost to the local economy.

Throughout December, there will be no charge for parking in any council car park from 2pm until midnight.

The initiative was first introduced by the District Council in 2008 to help residents and businesses suffering in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis.

Council leader Councillor Lewis Rose said: “These remain tough times financially for local government, but encouraging a thriving district is our number one priority.

“We are confident this initiative will help local businesses and our residents at this important time of the year.”

The offer comes on top of residents’ parking concessions that allow local people to park free every day of the year up to 11am and after 4pm.

This means Dales residents have free parking for 21 hours each day over the festive period.

Coun Rose added: “We are delighted that we have managed once again this year to retain the free parking permit for every one of our 34,000 households.

“It is important to remember however that car parking income is vital in helping us to maintain some of the excellent car parking, environmental and recreational services we provide for local people and visitors.”

Motorists are reminded not to leave anything valuable in their vehicles as the lead up to Christmas can also be a choice time for thieves.

For details of council car park locations, go to https://goo.gl/XNDEx6.