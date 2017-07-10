Derbyshire drop-in event for people interested in fostering

Potential Derbyshire foster carers are being invited to a drop-in event to find out more about providing loving homes for children in care.

Visitors will be able to talk to local foster carers about their experiences and Derbyshire County Council's fostering team will be on hand to answer any questions and offer advice.

No appointment is needed and residents who are interested in fostering and have a spare room can call in to the event at County Hall, Smedley Street, Matlock, on Tuesday July 11, between 5pm and 7pm. Free parking will be available.

Derbyshire County Council Cabinet Member for Young People, Councillor Alex Dale, said: “Fostering is one of the most rewarding and important jobs you can do and we’re looking for people who can give the children in our care a loving, happy and stable home.

“We’re looking for carers for children of all ages and abilities and also for brothers and sisters who we want to keep together.

“I would encourage anyone who’s interested in fostering and has a spare room to come along – there will be lots of information about training, support and payments.”

Foster carers receive weekly fostering payments with additional allowances and get full training and support.

Carers can offer short or long-term homes, ranging from single-night emergency stays to placements which last for several years.

The county council is also looking for supported lodgings providers who can offer a temporary home and give support to 16 to 21-year-olds who are leaving foster care but are not quite ready to live independently.

Supported lodgings providers receive a weekly payment plus support and training.

Potential foster carers and supported lodgings providers can find out more by emailing fostering@derbyshire.gov.uk visiting www.derbyshire.gov.uk/fostering or by calling the county council’s fostering team on 0800 083 77 44.