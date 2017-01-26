Derbyshire gritters head out amid freezing temperatures and some snow

Gritters will take to Derbyshire's roads over the next 24 hours.

A Met Office spokesman said: "It's very cold today and many areas will struggle to rise above freezing with brisk winds. Temperatures will reach 2C.

"Overnight temperatures will fall to -3C and there will be isolated light wintry showers.

"It will be another very cold day tomorrow with a few wintry flurries possible for a time, mainly on Derbyshire hills, and temperatures will reach 4C."

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: "With a possibility of sleet and snow flurries over the next 24 hours, our gritters will be back out again today.