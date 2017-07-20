Derbyshire hospital wards are recommended for closure

Health bosses will be asked to agree to controversial plans which will see the closure of hospitals wards and will impact on how older people are cared for across the county.

On Monday (July 24) at 7pm at County Hall in Matlock, health bosses from the Hardwick Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and the NHS North Derbyshire CCG will meet to publicly announce their decision, although papers released ahead of the meeting - on Wednesday, July 19 - shows the recommendation is in favour of the Better Care Closer to Home proposals.