Derbyshire man charged with historical child sex offences

A 61-year-old Derbyshire man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences against children.

Andrew Wilson, of Baslow Road, Bakewell, appeared at Derby Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to face allegations that he had sexually abused three children in Derby between 1977 and 1985.

He was charged with nine offences of sexual assault against three girls who were all under the age of 16 at the time.

Wilson was released on bail and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on October 18.