Derbyshire Police welcomes 16 new constables

Sixteen new police constables have been sworn in to Derbyshire Constabulary to serve across the county.

The recruits, nine women and seven men, aged between 21 and 40, were welcomed to the force by Assistant Chief Constable Chris Haward, last night - Friday, October 27.

He said: “I warmly welcome the next generation of police officers to the force. For many this is something they have always wanted to do.

“Taking the oath is an occasion they will remember for a long time. It is a significant step; one that will now see them contribute to delivering the best possible service to the people of Derbyshire.

“I wish them all the very best in their future careers.”

The new police force will be working at posts in the High Peak, Ripley, Erewash, Chesterfield and Clay Cross and other will be serving in Derby.

Sophie Reardon, 26, is swapping taking 999 calls in the Force Control Room for responding to them in Chesterfield.

She said: “I have always wanted to be a police officer and spending three years helping members of the public on 999 calls has made that desire stronger.

“I am so proud to now be a serving Police Constable for Derbyshire Constabulary, doing my bit towards preventing crime and protecting our communities.”

To find out more about careers with Derbyshire Constabulary, visit www.derbyshire.police.uk/Careers