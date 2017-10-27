Derbyshire road reopens after improvement works

A major Derbyshire route has fully reopened following repairs to a stretch of the road on an historic landslip.

A 12-mile section of the A57 Snake Pass was closed on Monday (October 23) for resurfacing,

It was shut from the junction of Hurst Road and the A57 Sheffield Road, Glossop, to the junction of the A6013 with the A57 at Bamford.

Derbyshire County Council confirmed the road was re-opened at 1pm today (Friday October 27).

Other highway improvement work was also carried out during the road closure. This included fixing potholes, wall and fence repairs, gully and drainage clearance and cutting back overhanging trees.