Derbyshire school holiday dates 2018

When will the schools break up for holidays next year?

The October half term holidays may be drawing to a close but 2018 is just around the corner and if you have children at school are are looking to book a break better to do it during holiday time or face a fine.

Here are when you children will be in school next year. Dates do not include individual school's inset days.

Spring Half Term

Schools re-open after Christmas on Tuesday, January 2, 2018

Schools closes Friday, February 16

Easter

Schools starts again on Monday, February 26

Children break up for Easter after school on Friday, March 23.

May Half Term

Lessons resume on Monday, April 9

There is a bank holiday day on Monday, May 7 if you wanted to get to go away for a long weekend.

Schools close on Friday, May 25 for one week.

Summer term

Schools start teaching again on Monday, June 4

Schools shut for the summer holidays after lessons on Friday, July 20.

Autumn Half Term

The new autumn term starts again on Monday, September 3

Schools close for half term after lesson on Friday, October 26.

Winter half term

Lessons will resume on Monday, November 5 2018.

All schools will close for Christmas on Friday, December 21 2018.