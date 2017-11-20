Derbyshire school is officially 'outstanding'

Staff and pupils are celebrating after their school was rated the best.

Following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS), Pilsley C of E Primary near Bakewell was judged to be 'outstanding' in every area.

Pupils at Pilsley C of E Primary School are all smiles.

In a report, the inspector stated: "There is a strong sense of family where everyone plays a vital role in ensuring the safety and happiness of the whole school community.

"Behaviour in the school is outstanding and pupils have a natural care and respect for each other.

"The school recognises pupils as all God’s children and is determined that all pupils are included regardless of their additional needs."

The inspector noted that the school has a 'highly dynamic and inspirational headteacher who is passionate about Christian values and leads everything through these values'.

"She has skilfully and consistently ensured the Christian values are explicitly rooted at the heart of the school by her strong leadership and willingness to learn and share new ideas," added the inspector.

Headteacher Emma Bond said: "The whole school community is immensely proud of what has been achieved. I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of our close-knit, caring community for all their support in making our village school such a success."

The school will hold its Christmas fair between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Thursday, December 7.

For more information about the school, visit www.pilsleycofe.derbyshire.sch.uk