Derbyshire smokers urged to quit as health risks highlighted

Smokers are being given more of an incentive to quit the habit as a new campaign is launched showing the damage it can do.

Derbyshire County Council is urging people to give up smoking in light of Public Health England’s latest campaign highlighting the effect it has on the heart.

Ona average, 45 people a day die of cardiovascular disease (CVD) caused by smoking - that’s over 16,500 people a year in England. CVD includes all diseases of the heart and circulation - including heart attacks and strokes.

The disease is one of the main causes of death and disability in the country and quitting has been identified as the single best thing a smoker can do to protect their heart.

Smoking increases the risk of heart disease by 24 per cent and doubles the risk of heart attack or death from stroke.

Derbyshire has seen a reduction in estimated adult smoking from 20.5 per cent in 2010 to 17.9 per cent in 2015.

The council’s health chief Dave Allen said: “We’re pleased to see that the number of smokers in Derbyshire has fallen but we still have work to do. Smoking is the biggest cause of premature death in England, accounting for almost 78,000 deaths a year.

“For every death caused by smoking approximately 20 smokers suffer from a smoking-related illness. However, you can change this. Stopping smoking will have a dramatic positive impact on your health and the health of those around you, especially children, and is the single best health decision you can make this New Year.

“You are four times more likely to quit using a stop smoking service than by going it alone and we have a dedicated stop smoking service in Derbyshire that is on hand to help.”

Visit Live Life Better Derbyshire at www.livelifebetterderbyshire.org.uk or call 01246 515550 / Free Phone 0800 0852299.