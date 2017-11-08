Derbyshire stroke dad welcomed home at footy match

A Matlock dad who is recovering from a serious stroke has been welcomed home by friends and family at a fundraising football match.

The match, held in Elton on Sunday, was organised to raise money to support Joe Redfern and his family following a devastating stroke that left him unable to move the right side of his body.

Action from the charity match.

The 29-year-old self-employed stonemason had been on holiday in Corfu with his wife Lydia and sons Stanley, two, and Reggie, six months, when he was struck by the sudden illness on October 7, which left him incapable of speaking or moving his right arm.

After being flown back to England accompanied by a nurse on October 25 Joe was cared for at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, however he was finally discharged last week.

Lydia, also 29, has since been looking after him at home and helping with his physiotherapy.

She said: “He’s doing well. We take each day as it comes.”

Joe Redfern chats to the two captains James Millward and James Lester.

Since arriving back in the UK, Joe’s strength has improved slightly in his right arm and he is able to push Lydia’s fingers with his. He can walk with some sensation of pins and needles in his right leg, but is still unable to speak.

“They don’t know whether he will regain full use of his arm, and the same with his speech. But they keep saying because he is young that should help,” Lydia added.

While doctors in Greece believed the stroke was caused by a hole in Joe’s heart, doctors in the UK disagree.

Lydia continued: “Apparently 20 per cent of the nation have got holes in their hearts, and the doctors don’t think that’s what caused it.”

Action from the charity match.

Joe is currently undergoing tests to determine the true cause of the stroke.

The dedicated dad was relieved to return home and be reunited with his two sons.

Lydia said: “All Stan kept saying was ‘daddy home, daddy home’.”

Joe’s ability to resume his job as a stonemason is uncertain and Lydia is still on maternity leave from her job as a part-time nursery nurse, so the community has been fundraising to support them during this difficult time.

The couple gave thanks to everyone for their support.

- To donate, visit the crowdfunding page set up by Joe’s sister, Stacey Clark, who organised the fundraising match, by clicking here.