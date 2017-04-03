Desperate man gets community order after attacking his estranged wife

A man who attacked his estranged wife after he feared their separation could leave him destitute has been given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 29 how Paul Wakefield, 62, of St Lawrence Road, at North Wingfield, Chesterfield, threw his estranged wife onto a bed and grabbed her around the throat.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing that the complainant had left the marital home and moved in with friends and there had been financial discussions.

Ms Haslam revealed the complainant was in a bedroom at a property at the time of the assault and the door opened and she presumed it was the defendant just dropping off car keys but he assaulted her.

He grabbed her shoulders lifted her up and threw her and he said he wanted her dead, according to Ms Haslam, and he put both hands around her throat and she was struggling to breath.

Ms Haslam added that the complainant also fell and suffered a pain to her shoulder which she had previously injured.

The defendant told police he was very sorry but he had become stressed by the relationship breakdown and he feared he would lose his pension and be left destitute.

Wakefield, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the attack on March 6.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said that after the couple had separated the split had been amicable and Wakefield had offered his wife a lump sum but as he assessed his finances he realised this could greatly reduce his pension.

Wakefield had also been made redundant two-and-a-half years ago, according to Mr Brint, and the family’s standard of living had changed.

Magistrates sentenced Wakefield to a 12 month community order with 100 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.