Award-winning Derbyshire women’s chorus DaleDiva is inviting women and girls to ‘release their inner diva’ at a fun filled one-day singing workshop and concert.

The divas are hosting their seventh popular ‘Diva for a Day’ event at The Whitworth Centre, Darley Dale on July 16.

The one-day workshop is open to all women and girls over eight. For more visit: www.dalediva.com.