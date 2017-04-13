Dog show helps to raise cash for In Bloom bid

The fifth annual Darley Dale Fun Dog Show was held this month to support the town’s In Bloom bid.

Darley Dale is set to enter the regional round of the In Bloom competition in 2017.

Having gained a silver gilt award in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and a prestigious gold award in 2016 in the small town category, the aim is to further increase the tempo and to consolidate the gold award this year.

The dog show took place on April 1, and received strong financial support from local businesses, which was very much appreciated said a show spokesman.

It allowed rosettes, certificates and cash prizes to be awarded to the three winners in each class.

Categories included: Waggiest tail, best handler under ten, best handler under 15, best handler over 15, best puppy, best veteran, best six legs and dog the judge wants to take home.

Judging this year was carried out by Christine Cartwright, who said that the competitors were great and that she thoroughly enjoyed judging them all. Christine enjoyed the afternoon so much that she has already made a note in her diary to judge next year’s event.

Additionally, there were two further ’have-a-go’ events running throughout the afternoon. Firstly, an arena for owners to give their pets a chance to get round an agility course without the pressure of being timed. Secondly, a flyball event was organised by Peak Performers Dog Sports (Ron and Hilary Backhouse).

At half-time, Annette Lowe (Dales Training) gave a really enthralling demonstration of heelwork to music with her two collies Balliol and Robson. Robson is still learning his skills, being a youngster, but Annette and Balliol gave a reprise of their demonstration at Crufts this year, performing to ‘With a Little Bit of Luck’.

The show managed to raise almost £250, which will contribute towards the In Bloom bid. For more visit: www.darleydaleinbloom.co.uk.