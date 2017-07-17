Drink-drive disqualification to have massive impact on motorist’s life

A motorist who has been banned from the road for drink-driving has revealed how the disqualification will have a massive impact on his life.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, July 11, how Martin Hall, 46, formerly of Dale View Road, Lower Pilsley, Chesterfield, was stopped by police on the M1 motorway after they had received a report he had just left a pub.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “It was just after 10pm, on June 23, and police had been notified a male had left a public house after drinking alcohol and the details of the car were provided.

“Police drove to the M1 and saw the vehicle in slow-moving traffic just before Junction 29 and he was stopped and smelled of alcohol and he had slurred speech.”

Hall registered 91microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

He pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Lisa Tinsley told the court Hall has been driving since he was 17-years-old and has largely had a clean licence.

She added: “He regrets it enormously as he finds himself here on his birthday and the consequences are likely to be massive for him and his family.”

The court heard how it is extremely likely that a driving ban will mean Hall loses his job as a superviser overseeing the creation of kitchens and bathrooms for housing associations.

Hall and his partner are also currently separated, according to Ms Tinsley, and they have two disabled children who rely on Hall being able to drive.

Ms Tinsley added: “The family are in a mess as a result. That is not to excuse Mr Hall’s behaviour but I am outlining the consequences that will follow from today which are in essence a significant punishment in themselves.

“He is paying the mortgage on the family home and that will be in jeopardy because of his lost job.”

Magistrates fined Hall £935 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £93 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years but this could be reduced by six months if Hall completes a drink-drive rehabilitation order.