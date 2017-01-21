Drink-driver was tracked down after leaving reg plate at crash scene

A drink-driver was tracked down after his car registration plate was found at the scene of a collision with another vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 10, how Craig Haywood, 38, of Lime Avenue, Staveley, was found to be more than twice the legal drink-drive limit an hour-and-a-half after the collision on Bond Street, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper explained that the defendant’s vehicle had struck another vehicle which suffered damage to a bumper and the rear driver’s side wheel arch.

Mr Cooper added that a registration plate was discovered at the scene and Haywood’s vehicle was traced and was found to missing its bumper.

Haywood pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after he registered 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mr Cooper said he gave the drink-drive reading an hour-and-a-half after the collision on December 22, 2016.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said: “He accepts he had driven to his friend’s to drop off a present. They were having a party and he intended to leave but after a couple of drinks he felt okay and took the risk of driving and this happened.”

Magistrates fined Haywood £320 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 22 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course his ban could be reduced by 24 weeks.