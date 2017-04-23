Drink-driver who was in a road crash gets a curfew

A drink-driver who clipped a curb and was involved in a collision with an on-coming car has been given a curfew.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, April 18, how Phillip Wade, 40, of Creamery Lane, Parwich, had drunk six pints of lager and had also been drinking the night before when the collision happened at Newton Grange, Ashbourne.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Shooter said: “The defendant, while driving, had clipped the nearside verge and lost control and ended up in the opposite carriageway and he collided with an oncoming car.”

Wade admitted to police that he had been at a pub and had had six pints of strong lager and he had been drinking the night before.

The defendant registered nearly three times the alcohol drink-drive limit after he was tested.

He registered 104microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Wade, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the collision on April 3.

Defence solicitor Mr Williams said the defendant had acted entirely out of character and he is genuinely remorseful about what happened.

Mr Williams added that Wade is the type of person who holds everyone else together but he has neglected his own health and has begun to suffer with depression and anxiety.

Magistrates sentenced Wade to a community order with a 12 week curfew from 7pm to 6am.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Magistrates banned Wade from driving for 23 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course his ban could be reduced by 25 weeks.