Drug dealer is put behind bars as co-accused is spared from jail

A drug dealer has been jailed and another has been spared from custody after they were both caught dealing heroin and cocaine.

Derby Crown Court heard on Monday, February 6, how Liam Barker, 21, and George Anderson, 22, both admitted dealing drugs following two police incidents in Chesterfield.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Prosecuting barrister David Webster said: “On June 21, 2016, Barker and another male were seen climbing through the window of an address at Mercaston Close, Chesterfield, which is a known location for drug-dealing and police attended immediately and on arrival Barker fled and was pursued by police and apprehended within 300 metres with a package of cocaine.

“He also had a mobile phone and £245 in cash.

“A search was also carried out at his home and 0.3grammes of MDMA was found with a roll of cling film, scales and two razor blades with trace levels of cocaine.”

The court heard how messages were found on Barker’s phone with drug references.

Police also went to a house on High Street, Old Whittington, Chesterfield, and found Anderson in possession of drugs on August 8, 2016, and the Crown accepted this possession was “brief and transient” and he was going to give it back to another person.

Barker was also linked to the supply of heroin and cocaine in relation to the August 8 police incident.

Mr Webster added that 30 packages were obtained including cocaine and heroin valued at £210, plastic wrap, kitchen foil and scales and £170 in cash was also found with two mobile phones with drug-related messages and a dealer’s list.

Police recovered a total of £615 in cash after both incidents in June and August, last year, according to Mr Webster, which was regarded as evidence of drug-dealing.

Barker, of Richmond Hall Crescent, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to supplying crack cocaine from June 19 to 22, last year, possessing Ecstasy and MDMA from June 21, last year, and possessing cocaine with intent to supply from August 8, 2016, and possessing heroin with intent to supply from August 8, last year.

Anderson, of Skelton Lane, Woodhouse, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply and possessing heroin with intent to supply from August 8, last year.

William Bennett, defending, said Barker had not coped well with a relationship and he started taking drugs and then he started dealing with heroin and cocaine.

Recorder Andrew Easteal also accepted that Anderson’s role in any drug dealing was only “brief and transient”.

He sentenced Barker to three years in prison and sentenced Anderson to 18 months of custody suspended for two years with 100 hours of unpaid work and a rehabilitation programme.