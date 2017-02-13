Drug user caught with heroin and cocaine after police check on vehicle

A drug user was caught with heroin and crack cocaine after police carried out a spot-check in Chesterfield on a vehicle.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, February 9, how Yahe Abdi, 22, of Balfour Drive, Sheffield, was searched and officers found the class A drugs in one of his socks.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “Police conducted a stop search on a Seat Ibiza on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, as a suspected vehicle believed to have been carrying controlled drugs from Sheffield into Derbyshire.”

Mr Cooper revealed that there were three men in the car including Abdi who was searched and a small quantity of heroin and cocaine was found in the defendant’s sock.

Abdi, who has a caution for a previous drug offence, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing 0.26grammes of diamorphine and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing 0.43grammes of crack cocaine after the search on September 28, last year.

Defence solicitor John Wilford said the case involved only £20 worth of drugs and it was a simple matter of possession.

He added that Abdi accepted he was using drugs at the time but he has since stopped.

Magistrates fined Abdi £150 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.