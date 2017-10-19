East Midlands yellow weather warning for fog

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for fog across the whole of the East Midlands.

Widespread fog will be dense in places this morning, with visibilities locally of less than 50 m, giving difficult driving conditions and prolonging journeys.

The weather warning is in place until 10am today, Thursday, October 19.

The Met Office Chief Forecaster said: “Moist air pushing up from the south has led to the formation of widespread mist and fog.

“Whilst visibilities will be more than 100 or 200 m for the most part, locally they are less than 50 m. Conditions will gradually improve this morning.”