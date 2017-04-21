Egg-citing day for youngsters at Twistin Tots

Easter bonnets and eggs were the flavour of the day at the Easter-special Twistin’ Tots Matlock music class.

Children and their parents were asked to bring along their Easter creations to classes in the hope of winning a chocolate Easter egg.

At the morning class in Matlock, winners were Thea Madeley-Larmer, Arlo Stanley and Alfie.

Each won a fabulous prize, ranging from an Easter-themed soft toy, to Twistin’ Tots tee-shirt and chocolate egg.

Jacqui Davis, Twistin’ Tots leader, said: “Everyone made a great effort, but it was Thea’s amazing egg creation at Matlock that caught my eye – she had obviously spent a great deal of time making it. Arlo and Alfie’s amazing egg baskets were tremendous, although Alfie was enjoying taking the eggs out more than looking at it.

“Really, there were no losers and everyone enjoyed taking part.”

Twistin’ Tots classes aim to promote learning, co-ordination and movement in young children. Most use simple actions that children can join in with and there are also a variety of props used to assist children’s learning development and motor skills.

Classes are suitable from birth to aged five.

Jacqui started Twistin Tots back in June 2006, when she was six months pregnant with her second child.

She said: “I couldn’t find any other music classes locally and as my (then) 16-month old daughter loved music and dancing, I thought I’d get something started. I have always been musical and theatrical, which combined with a background in marketing – in the education and training fields – meant I did have some idea of what I was doing!”

Classes run in Matlock in term time on Wednesdays at the Imperial Rooms, Imperial Road, Matlock from 9.45am to 10.45am.

There is no need to book, you can just turn up. Classes recommenced yesterday, following the Easter holidays.

For more visit www.twistintots.co.uk.