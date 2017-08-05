Emergency services called to two-car crash in Tansley

Firefighters were called to a crash in Tansley last night.
A team from Matlock attended to make two vehicles safe after a collision on Nottingham Road.
Police were also in attendance.
No further details have yet been released.
