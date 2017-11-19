Emergency services launch investigation into a summer house blaze

Firefighters armed with breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet battled a blaze involving a hot tub and a summer house.
Alfreton and Belper crews attended the fire on Maple Drive, Belper, about 4.40am, today, Sunday, November 19.
A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The fire involved a hot tub and a summer house that spread to trees and fencing.”
Derbyshire police also attended the incident and Derbyshire fire service confirmed that an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the blaze.
Almost Done!
Registering with Matlock Mercury means you're ok with our terms and conditions.