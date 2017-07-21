Enthusiasts set to enjoy model and railway event

A model tram and railway exhibition will be held for enthusiasts at Crich Tramway Village next month.

A total of ten layouts will be present at the exhibition on August 19 and 20, which includes ‘Ridings’ – a 4mm scale layout depicting the Ridings of Yorkshire sometime in the 1960s. Largely fictional, the layout does however incorporate scenery and buildings from the Ridings, and around West Yorkshire in particular.

The working trolleybuses are scratch built models and represent vehicles that operated in Huddersfield and Bradford. Complementing the trolleybuses are several motorbuses, which are guided by using the Faller system.

The layout also incorporates a railway which operates a number of steam locomotives, but includes a number of green diesels from the 1950s.

Also included in the display which runs from 10am to 5pm, is ‘Ober’ – a layout using the vintage Hamo model tramway system dating from the early 1950s.

The trams used on the layout include a very early 1950s model tram with a seven-pole motor, the other trams all were produced for the German model tram market in the 1960s and include two and four axle motor trams.

All of the model trams have metal bodies and the track was produced from sheet steel laid into a plastic base.

Robert Whetstone large-scale 30 foot exhibition layout will be operating on both days with tramcar models built by Robert in the 1950s and 1960s, depicting trams from the West Midlands.

Event organiser John Huddlestone said: “The model tram and railway exhibition has proved to be increasingly popular over the last few years, and we are looking forward to welcoming even more visitors this year.”

Crich Tramway Village is a period village containing a pub, cafe, old-style sweetshop and tram depots. For more information call 01773 854321 or visit www.tramway.co.uk/volunteering.