School lands top green award from woodland charity

A Starkholmes primary school has won a top environmental award for its efforts to engage pupils in the natural world and green issues.

St Giles School, on Starkholmes Road, has received the Woodland Trust’s platinum award for projects including tree planting, reducing carbon emissions and encouraging pupils to become woodland ambassadors.

St Giles Primary School pupils have completed many pieces of work designed to develop positive attitudes to the environment, wildlife and conservation of natural resources.

The school’s forest craft leader Jacky Swift said: “It has been a pleasure to have been a part of this award.

“St Giles is very grateful to the Woodland Trust for the amazing opportunities this award gave us.”

The Green Tree Schools initiative has involved more than 7,000 schools since it was launched in 2008, offering the opportunity to bring the great outdoors, wildlife and green issues into the classroom.

The scheme allocates each school points for getting schools to participate in certain activities.

Only a small number of schools have ever achieved the platinum standard.

As they reach milestones within the project they will receive bronze, silver and at gold an attractive wooden plaque which acknowledges this environmental accolade.

St Giles staff and pupils have planted new trees in Dukes Quarry, Whatstandwell, visited local woods, created a woodland nature trail and joined in various other Woodland Trust activities.

The school recently held a tree party and baked cakes in the wood, shared woodland words and images, and held a themed assembly.

Woodland Trust spokesman Karen Letten said: “The scheme promotes a range of opportunities, each designed to stimulate a child’s imagination and sustain their interest in woods and trees.

“Only a handful of schools have moved on to achieve platinum, making this huge accomplishment.”

The Woodland Trust is a charity dedicated to creating new woodland with help from communities and schools, as well as protecting and restoring ancient woodland areas for future generations to cherish.

For more information on its work and the Green Tree Schools scheme, visit http://bit.ly/2t99D1P.