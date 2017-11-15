Estranged husband tipped-off police about his drink-driving wife

A motorist has been banned from the road for 14 months after her estranged husband tipped-off police that she was drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, November 9, how Georgina Carlile, 39, of Sandringham Close, Chesterfield, was found by police on Sheffield Road, at Stonegravels, Chesterfield, in her Landrover Discovery after they received a tip-off that she had been drinking.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Police received information she had been drinking at work and she was driving home from her work address and details of the vehicle were passed to police.”

The court heard that Carlile registered 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on October 14.

Defence solicitor Ben Strelley said: “She’s disappointed to find herself before the court. She takes responsibility for being over the limit but she was surprised when she gave a positive test result.”

He added: “It’s a difficult situation. She’s going through a difficult divorce with her husband and she runs a business with her husband.”

Mr Strelley said her husband was aware they were launching a new product and people were arriving at her work and some Prosecco was being served and her husband was aware of this and he called the police.

Matters have been made more difficult since the incident, according to Mr Strelley, because Carlile cares for the couple’s three children and she is responsible for getting them to different schools.

Magistrates fined Carlile £308 and ordered her to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

She was also disqualified from driving for 14 months but this can be reduced by 15 weeks if Carlile completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.