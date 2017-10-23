Families invited to Derbyshire Wildlife Trust pre-school club

Families with children aged three and up are being invited to join Derbyshire Wildlife Trust’s nature club for pre-school children.

On Monday, November 20, there will be a taster session at the Whistlestop Centre in Matlock Bath with activities focused on hedgehog protection.

Nature Tots runs from 10.30am or 12.45pm and costs £3 for one child and £2 for siblings.

Places are limited, so book in advance, contact the trust on 01773 881188 during office hours.