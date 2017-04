Firefighters armed with a hose reel jet extinguished a wooden decking blaze.

The fire was discovered at Dollywood Close, Buxworth, about 4.50pm, on Saturday, April 22.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “The incident involved wooden decking and crews used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.”

Firefighters from Whaley Bridge attended the incident and made the area safe by about 5.15pm.