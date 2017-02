Firefighters tackled a blaze in a house in Matlock last night.

Nobody was injured in the fire which was reported on Starkholmes Road at 9.15pm.

Four firefighters from Matlock station used breathing apparatus and two hosereel jets to extinguish it.

The fire is believed to have started in a kitchen in the three story building.

Police controlled traffic in the area as firecrews damped down the property.