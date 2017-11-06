First new homeowners move into Wessington housing development

Alfreton housebuilder Wildgoose Homes has handed over the keys to the first completed houses on its newest development in Wessington.

New owners have moved into five properties at the Wistanes Green site, where the company is building a range of three and four bedroomed semi-detached and detached houses.

Company chairman Jonathan Wildgoose said: “We are delighted with Wistanes Green is looking and we wish the owners many happy years in their new homes.”

The 32-plot development offers a choice of six home types ranging in price from £190,000 to £425,000.

Marketed by Matlock estate agents Fidler Taylor, only three plots are left on the current release and only a further four more will be available as part of the upcoming final phase release.

Located near to the centre of the village, off Matlock Road, buyers are taking advantage of the development’s convenient distance from both Matlock and Alfreton.

Wildgoose say the demand has been enhanced by the high specification finish on the homes, which feature a choice of designer kitchens complemented by Bosch appliances, Roca & Hansgrohe sanitary ware, and the ability to control your heating from a smartphone or tablet.

Wildgoose director Reuben Spears said: “We’re really pleased to have reached this milestone and the feedback we have had has been excellent.

“Buyers have been extremely impressed with the standard of the finish and layout as well as the design and quality of the overall build.”

He added: “They have told us they have been looking for the right house for a long time and found exactly what they wanted at Wistanes Green.

“This is our biggest development to date and we’re looking forward to more in the future.”

For more information on the properties available, visit www.wistanesgreen.co.uk or contact Fidler Taylor on 01629 580228.

Wildgoose’s next developments include 22 new homes at Marston Montgomery in south Derbyshire, and 28 in Stretton, near Clay Cross.