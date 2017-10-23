Five people charged with van thefts and burglaries

Police officers have arrested and charged four men and a woman with offences connected with van thefts and burglaries across Derby, Wirksworth and South Yorkshire.

The move comes after the four men were arrested by officers responding to a report of a theft from a transit van in Alvaston at around 5am on Thursday, October 12. The woman was arrested the following day after further investigations.

On Saturday, October 14, Tyler Crossley, 20, of Arboretum Square, Derby; Neil Pinkstone, 45, of Bembridge Drive, Alvaston; Terrance Hall, 29, of Fox Close, Sinfin; Michael Booth, 26, of Eden Street, Derby and Gemma Caple, 33, of Bembridge Drive, Alvaston, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court charged with the offence of ‘conspiring to steal from another.’

The offences related to thefts from vans in Alvaston, Chaddesden and Barnsley as well as a burglary at an industrial unit in Wirksworth that all happened in a two week spell between Friday, September 29, and Friday, October 13.

Mr Crossley was remanded in custody by the magistrates whilst Mr Booth, Mr Hall and Mr Pinkstone were released under electronically monitored curfews to their home addresses and with conditions not to associate with each other. Gemma Caple was released without conditions.

Detective Sergeant Steve Bruce, who is in charge of the investigation, said: “The action shows that we will always treat such offences seriously. The officers who reacted to the initial call and those investigating the offences are determined to bring justice for the victims.

“We understand that the theft of power tools from vans and businesses causes disruption and expense to hard working victims who then have to replace the equipment to continue with their work.

“Despite these charges we know that this type of crime continues and so we would urge van owners in particular to take care and where possible take all valuable items out of their van when leaving their vans parked overnight.”

All five will next appear at Derby Crown Court on Monday, November 13.

If you would like further information on how to help prevent becoming a victim of van theft contact your local Safer Neighbourhood team on 101 or alternatively send them a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.