Former Derbyshire MP sparks outcry over child hunger comments.

Former Derbyshire MP Edwina Currie has sparked controversy after she questioned why UK kids are going hungry when there’s a national epidemic of childhood obesity.

On Monday night she tweeted: “How can ‘3 million UK children be going hungry in the holidays’ when there’s a national epidemic of child obesity? Eh?”

The comments have provoked an angry response from others on Twitter, with her comments being branded as ‘arrogant’.

Recent child poverty figures show that more than three million children are living in poverty in the UK. Thousands start school hungry every day.

This week Chesterfield Foodbanks released figures showing a steep rise in demand for it’s handouts, with a shocking number going to children.

Mrs Currie, who lives in Whaley Bridge, and used to be MP for South Derbyshire is no stranger to controversy.

In 1988 she was forced to resign as a minister after her claims about the levels of salmonella in British eggs.

