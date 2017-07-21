Former Lady Manners School pupil crowned Miss England

A former Lady Manners School pupil is the newest person to wear the Miss England crown.

Beauty queen Stephanie Hill beat 49 other competitors to the prestigious title after impressing the judges and scoring best in the three award rounds.

Stephanie Hill from Calver is the 2017/2018 Miss England winner

The 21-year-old said: “I’m still lost for words to think I have won.

“I will hold the title for a year which sounds like a long time, but I think it will fly by so I want to enjoy every moment.”

Stephanie, from Calver, has just graduated with a first class degree in Radiotherapy and Oncology from the University of Sheffield and has postponed doing her masters degree while she is Miss England.

She said: “I will be travelling and there will be amazing opportunities to look at other countries and their cancer research programmes which will benefit me when I step down from the role next year.” It has been a four-year journey to reach the top for the former Lady Manners School pupil, who applied on a whim after her friend was approached at the Clothes Show.

Stephanie said: “Charity work is very important for finalists so I had already raised £400 and was taking it seriously when I found out my friend hadn’t pursued it any further. I thought, I’ve come this far so why not carry on?”

In her first year she was given the title of Miss Chesterfield, followed by Miss South Yorkshire, Miss York and then Miss Hope Valley.

She said: “After four years I know everyone so well, and the team behind me are so supportive. They pushed me to go again and this time I was crowned the winner. It was very emotional.”

Stephanie will be competing in the Miss World Sri Lanka contest in November.