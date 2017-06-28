Former Matlock Bath chip shop owner celebrates 100th birthday

Family and friends came together to celebrate the 100th birthday of a Derbyshire woman.

Florence Dodd received dozens of presents, flowers and a card from the Queen on her big day.

Florence Dodd surrounded by her family on her 100th birthday.

She was joined by all her loved ones who arranged a special surprise party for her.

Her daughter, June Coulson, 70, said: “She had a lovely day and she was very excited because she did not realise she was having a party.

“All her family were there as well as residents from the accommodation where she lives.

“She loved it because everybody took time out to talk to her.”

Born on June 2 in 1917 in Wirksworth, Florence Elaine Moffatt had 11 siblings including four brothers and seven sisters.

Florence attended New Bridge County school, Wirksworth, leaving at the age of 14 to go into care work.

Unfortunately, she had to leave her job because her dad became ill and her mum needed help at home with Florence’s other siblings.

Florence met her husband, Joshua Greatorex Whittaker, from Rotherham, when she was 18 and they married when she was 20.

The couple had four girls and three boys together.

Florence and Joshua owned and worked in a fish and chip shop in Matlock Bath.

In later life, when their eldest son’s wife passed away, they took in his four children and became parents again.

Sadly, Florence’s husband Joshua died aged 64.

Florence later remarried to a man called Clive Dodd, from Staffordshire. They were together for 24 years until he died.

Nowadays, Florence lives in accommodation in Darley Dale but it still very independent.

June added: “She is a very, very strong woman.

“She still does her own washing.

“She is a very tolerant woman. She gives as good as she gets.

“She is very loving.”

June’s husband, Richard, 70, said: “Florence is fit as a fiddle. She is fitter than me. She goes up and down the stairs to do her washing. She is very active.

“I’m originally from Sheffield and when I first met Florence she would always turn to my wife June and say ‘what did he say?’ - I felt like I was from another planet.

“She is a well respected lady.”

Florence has three daughters and a son, 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grand children and a great-great grandchild.