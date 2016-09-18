Former police officer shares curious case

At a recent meeting of the Bakewell and District Probus Club, treasurer David Leech told members a story from the time when he had been a police officer in Essex.

He and a colleague had been called out to investigate the unusual behaviour of a public house landlord who, on the previous evening, had received a telephone call and without any explanation had abruptly closed the bar and driven away at high speed. On the morning in question, the landlord’s car was back on the premises but there was no sign of the man himself and the doors of the property were all locked.

David – pictured left – and his colleague broke into the building and found a blood-stained knife and traces of blood around the landlord’s private quarters. They also came across a gun-locker with the gun missing and in another room, an overturned chair and an extremely vicious looking dog. All the evidence pointed to a violent incident and they called for assistance.

It was not until later that they learned the telephone call to the landlord had been an urgent summons by family members involved in a traffic accident – he had returned home at a very late hour, had accidentally stabbed himself with the knife and gone for help.

And as for the gun-locker, it was empty because the gun was away to be repaired and the chair had been deliberately overturned to keep the dog off it.