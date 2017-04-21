Friends unite to fundraise for friend in coma following car crash

Friends of a much-loved young man from Matlock who is fighting for his life in hospital after a car crash are fundraising for the intensive care unit where he is being treated.

Tom (Bazz) Bailey, 21, has been in a coma since Sunday April 15 after the car he was travelling in with two others crashed the night before in Brackenfield.

Tom’s friend, Tyler-Mae Mills, 21, of Matlock, said the whole community was shocked by what had happened.

She added: “You just cannot not like Tom. He is so outgoing and friendly - everybody loves him to bits.

“His family is putting a brave face on but they are clearly struggling.”

Tom’s Aunt, Rachel Daniels, said: “We are pulling together and have to be strong for Tom. He is doing really well but has a long journey ahead.”

In order to raise money for the Queen’s Medical Centre’s Adult Intensive Care Unit where Tom is being cared for, Tom’s friends are organising a meet-up for car enthusiasts.

To support fundraising at the event and for a Go Fund Me page set up for Tom friends have created a Twitter hashtag, #standforTomBazzBailey.

Stickers bearing the hashtag will be on sale at the event at Sainsburys carpark, Matlock, on Sunday between 6.30-9.30pm.

To donate to the fundraising page visit www.gofundme.com/3nvxfw8.

Emergency services were called to Matlock Road in Brackenfield shortly after 11.55pm on Saturday April 15.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: “It was a collision involving one vehicle, a silver Ford Focus, on its side.

“Two people were trapped inside the vehicle and released by fire crews and a total of three people were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman added: “Two people suffered minor injuries and a 21 year-old man was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious head injuries.

“The road was closed while investigations were carried out reopened at 7.30am on Easter Sunday.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 992-150417.”