Head along and join Derbyshire Wildlife Trust for its next Forest School session in the woods at Millfields near Carsington Water.

During the sessions from 10am to 11.30am and 12,30pm to 2pm on July 15, you can explore the woods and get involved in activities such as learning how to build dens, taking part in imaginative play and arts and crafts.

To book call Derbyshire Wildlife Trust on 01773 881188.